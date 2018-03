A fire at a jewellery shop in Melbourne's inner-north has spread to an adjoining store and threatened a nearby market overnight.

Emergency services were called to the shop on Sydney Road, Coburg at about 1.45am on Wednesday and spent 40 minutes bringing the fast-developing fire under control.

The blaze also spread to a neighbouring shop and was threatening the Coburg market site. Fire investigators and building inspectors are at the scene to determine the extent of the damage.