Vic hit-run victim's last words vital clue

As Bryce Airs lay dying on the side of a country Victorian road he thought he had been struck by lightning.

Mr Airs, 43, was actually hit by a vehicle while walking home from a pub in regional Jamieson at about midnight on November 25.

He was just one kilometre from home.

Four months later and on what would have been his 44th birthday, police have revealed Mr Airs' dying comment to a passer by - that he thought he'd been struck by lightning - has offered a vital clue.

Investigators believe Mr Airs may have mistaken the flash of spotlights - a tactic used by illegal hunters to stun deer - for a flash of lightning.

"If there's a car approaching from behind and he doesn't see it coming and all of a sudden the lights are on and he gets hit by a bull bar it would be similar to being hit by lightning," Road Crime Investigations Detective Inspector Stuart McGregor told reporters on Wednesday.

Autopsy results confirmed Mr Airs was struck by a vehicle, most likely by one with a high clearance and which most likely had a bull bar.

While hunting between sunset and sunrise around Jamieson is illegal, there is a group of known "rogue hunters" breaking the law, Insp McGregor said.

On the night of Mr Airs' death, there was a large stag reportedly grazing in the Matthews Reserve, right near where he was found.

"It's consistent with the fact that these illegal hunters may have been driving without their lights on, trying to spotlight that reserve and then turned their lights on and hit Bryce," the senior officer said.

"They drive the type of vehicle we're looking for, they're out and about at the time of night when this collision occurred and they're undertaking a criminal activity which is a good indicator which is why they might have left."

Police have spoken to a group of hunters they believe are being untruthful and urged anyone who knew something to come forward.

"It's appropriate for them to reconsider their stance and which side of the ledger they want to be when we start going to court," Insp McGregor said.

He hoped investigators would be able to provide Mr Airs' family with a gift on his birthday.

"It's going to be a sad day for his family, so we are hoping that it provides us with an opportunity to resolve the matter and give them a bit of a present for this day."