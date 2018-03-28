Fallout widens from Vic Labor rorts saga

Former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett has quit his role in overseeing Melbourne's safe injecting room trial in protest at Labor MPs' misuse of almost $400,000 in taxpayer funds.

Mr Kennett supports the North Richmond-based trial but on Tuesday night confirmed to AAP he "regretfully" could not stay on as chair of the panel overseeing it.

"So disappointed am I at the failure of the Andrews government to apply its standards consistently, to accept responsibility for the fraud they have collectively committed, I have decided to resign as chairman," the former Liberal premier told the Herald Sun earlier.

"As a citizen I do not feel comfortable on one hand criticising the government for an abject failure of standards, yet on the other hand working for them."

Twenty-one past and present Labor MPs were last week found to have breached parliamentary guidelines in the lead-up to the 2014 state election by approving $388,000 of taxpayer money for electorate officers who instead worked as campaign staff.

But the report by Ombudsman Deborah Glass also found participating MPs thought they were acting within the rules.

Labor previously repaid the money and Premier Daniel Andrews last week apologised to voters.

But the opposition and the Greens are now calling for different parliamentary inquiries into the rort.