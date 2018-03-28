Police accused of 'get Pell' focus

Cardinal George Pell's legal team has accused police of running a "get Pell operation" amid revelations detectives planned to arrest him in late 2015 over historical sexual offence allegations.

Cardinal George Pell's barrister has accused police of "single-mindedly pursuing" him (file).

Pell's high-profile barrister Robert Richter QC also accused a magistrate of bias, and criticised the police investigation code named Operation Tethering.

The investigation targeting Australia's most senior-ranked Catholic began in March 2013 into allegations of "inappropriate behaviour".

Mr Richter said in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday that Tethering started as an operation looking for a crime when no crimes had been reported.

"Operation Tethering, that wasn't a 'get Pell' operation was it?" Mr Richter asked the detective overseeing the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Paul Sheridan said it was an "intel probe" to see whether there were unreported serious crimes.

"I guess you could term it the way you did, but I wouldn't term it that way," he told Mr Richter.

The court has been told police wanted to arrest the Vatican treasurer during his planned return to Australia to appear before a royal commission hearing in December 2015.

"What's being flagged here is he would be arrested for questioning?" Mr Richter asked.

Detective Senior Constable David Rae replied: "He'd be interviewed."

Mr Richter suggested arresting someone for the purpose of questioning was illegal, but Det Const Rae understood police had a power of arrest.

Pell, 76, did not return to Australia as planned as he was too ill to travel due to a heart condition, and gave evidence to the commission from Rome in early 2016.

He was charged on summons with historical sexual offences involving multiple complainants in June 2017.

Before he was charged, Pell's legal team tried to persuade police and Victoria's Director of Public Prosecutions not to take that step.

"While it's clear that the complainants are for one reason or another 'damaged', there would not be any material that pre-dates the cardinal's obtaining of significant public prominence and points to him as being the person responsible for such damage," part of the defence submission said.

The court was told the first formal complaints against Pell were made following a royal commission hearing in 2015, when Mr Richter said there was a notion that the cardinal must have known about a group of pedophile clergy and covered it up.

Mr Richter accused detectives of tunnel vision and being determined to charge Pell despite evidence that might show the alleged offences didn't happen, suggesting some officers were "single-mindedly pursuing Pell".

During a legal argument with magistrate Belinda Wallington, Mr Richter accused her of bias.

"I apply that your honour disqualify herself from further hearing this matter on the basis of a biased view of the evidence," he said.

"Your application is refused," she replied.

Pell, who denies the charges, will face the final day of evidence on Thursday at the hearing that will determine if he stands trial.