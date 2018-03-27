Vic boy wants bail over doctor bashing

Three boys accused of assaulting an eminent American surgeon and his son during the Australian Open have been involved in subsequent fights while in custody, a Melbourne court has been told.

The three boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were allegedly part of a group of about eight youths who set upon Edmund Pribitkin and his son on January 17, as they visited Australia to watch the tennis.

One of the 17-year-old boys appeared before a children's court on Tuesday in a bid to be released on bail, before his case was adjourned for two weeks.

It's claimed the doctor and his son were walking near Queen Victoria Gardens when the group of youths asked them for cigarettes before launching the assault.

Mr Pribitkin was punched and kicked to the face and the surgeon lost consciousness and was later placed in an induced coma.

When he woke, he claimed he "felt a pain like he'd never felt before", police said.

He later had titanium plates inserted into his face and required orthodontic surgery.

On Tuesday, Senior Constable Renee Cullen told the court she had been in recent contact with Mr Pribitkin, who said he had more surgery last week for a retinal tear.

She said he was still numb in both cheeks and his face was depressed on the right side.

"He's considering braces and dental work because his teeth don't fit together properly," Const Cullen said.

It is also alleged the boys were part of an assault on a group of German tourists.

Constable Cullen also said the boy's mother wanted him to remain in custody.

"She said 'I want him locked up so he stop stealing'," the police officer said.

The boy's mother attended court to support her son's bail application on Tuesday.

Constable Cullen said on February 2, the three boys in question were involved in an affray while on remand.

The boy's bail application was adjourned until April 9.

All three boys will return to court on April 5, when prosecutors will apply to have the case dealt with by a higher court.