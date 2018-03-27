Vic couple to stand trial over bin murder

A couple has been ordered to stand trial over the death of a Melbourne man whose body was found in a wheelie bin.

Jason Considine and Natasha Hogan are accused of murdering Ashley Phillips, whose body was found in bin at suburban Preston in May 2017.

A council worker made the discovery when emptying the bin at about 8am.

Considine, 35, and Hogan, 26, from Preston, both deny murdering Mr Phillips.

They faced a committal hearing in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday to determine whether there was enough evidence to send the case to the Supreme Court for trial.

"I am satisfied there is evidence of sufficient weight," magistrate Phillip Goldberg said.

Hogan and Considine will face a directions hearing in the Supreme Court on Thursday.