More Melbourne measles cases suspected

A seventh person is suspected of contracting measles from an Australian man who returned to Melbourne from Kuala Lumpur while infectious.

It comes after five people and a baby were diagnosed with the illness after being at the Tullamarine Airport international baggage collection area along with the man who travelled on flight D7214 on March 7.

Victorian health authorities on Tuesday revealed what they believed to be a seventh case potentially linked to the flight, and urged people who were on the aircraft or at the baggage collection terminal at the time to watch out for symptoms.