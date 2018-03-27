News

Motorcyclist could help solve Vic assault

Callum Godde
AAP /

A motorcyclist who may have witnessed a young woman being sexually assaulted at a suburban Melbourne football ground is being urged to come forward.

The attack occurred outside the Overland Reserve football clubrooms at Keilor East, after the 19-year-old woman accepted a lift from a man in a white van on the evening of February 21.

Police have appealed for the motorcyclist to contact them, after the victim told investigators she saw a man on a motorcycle nearby when the attack occurred, prompting the offender to flee.

