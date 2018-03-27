Vic driver to be punished by higher court

A driver who admitted fleeing after hitting a 13-year-old girl in Melbourne has been knocked back in her bid to be punished by a lower court.

Thi Nguyen, 41, pleaded guilty after failing to stop and render assistance in November when she hit the young cyclist with her BMW.

The child was placed in an induced coma with life-threatening internal injuries and a fractured rib.

If the matter had been dealt with by Melbourne Magistrates Court, the Sunshine woman would have received a lighter sentence such as a fine of several hundred dollars, a community corrections order or a maximum 14-day stint in jail.

But as magistrate Roslyn Porter determined the hit-and-run to be a "serious example" of the offence, Nguyen will now be sentenced by the County Court of Victoria.

At the higher jurisdiction she could be punished with a corrections order or a jail term of up to 10 years, or fine of more than $140,000.

In delivering her decision at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Ms Porter said even though there wasn't a "heinous reason" for Nguyen to leave the scene - such as being affected by alcohol - the offending was serious.

There are limits on what the magistrates court could deal with, "especially when there's been serious injury to the victim", she added.

"There is no suggestion Ms Nguyen's driving caused the accident. The issue is how she reacts after the accident," Ms Porter said.

"She would have been frightened and panicked after the accident ... (but) it is likely distressing for a victim to know the driver has not stopped and helped in such a situation."

Ms Porter said the girl, who was not wearing a helmet, had been weaving in and out of traffic.

When the crash occurred, leaving some of the girl's hair in the Nguyen's smashed windscreen, the driver fled the scene, later attempting to phone a lawyer.

Ms Porter said Nguyen handed herself in to police just as they had identified her car, four days after the crash.

She has pleaded guilty to failing to stop and render assistance.

Nguyen, who is on bail, will return to the magistrates court on August 8, when she will be formally committed to a plea hearing at the county court.