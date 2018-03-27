Vic Police address review 'deficiencies'

A drunk sitting on a park bench without money for a taxi was given a lift home in the back of a Victoria Police van and later found dead on his front lawn after a fall.

This case is one of 142 reviewed by the state's corruption watchdog in a damning report, released on Tuesday, into police investigations of incidents that resulted in death or injury.

The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission audit led to recommendations for immediate action on a number of fronts, with police quick to agree.

The report found human rights were overlooked in more than half of the police oversight investigations, while probes also failed to properly manage conflicts of interest and examine relevant evidence.

"The audit identified concerning deficiencies in Victoria Police's oversight, which require immediate attention," IBAC commissioner Robert Redlich QC said.

"Victoria Police's oversight of these serious incidents must be thorough and impartial so that the community can be confident the police actions were appropriate and to identify how to prevent similar incidents from occurring in future."

The audit, the first of its kind in Victoria, found the force needs to improve how it identifies, records and manages conflicts of interest.

Training on human rights must be provided, along with improved supervision of oversight investigations.

And the professional standards command should oversee investigations involving the Special Operations Group, with improved reporting to IBAC.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said they accepted all eight recommendations and had already created a new conflict-of-interest form, better oversight for SOG files and a new process to alert IBAC when there is a death or serious injury.

"Further work to improve our internal processes for oversighting serious incidents is progressing well," she said on Tuesday.

"We want to be challenged, and will always act on opportunities to improve."

Police Minister Lisa Neville said the recommended changes will strengthen how the force oversees serious incidents.

"I have complete confidence in Victoria Police to make the changes needed and to continue to strive to have the best oversight mechanisms in place," she said.

Victoria Police will provide an interim report on its implementation of recommendations by September, and final report by March 2019.

KEY FINDINGS OF AUDIT ON VICTORIA POLICE:

* About a third of investigations failed to include mandatory conflict-of-interest documentation

* 51 per cent of oversights failed to consider relevant evidence, including from from independent witnesses

* About 60 per cent of oversights did not address human rights

* 37 per cent of oversights took more than the permitted 90 days to complete

* Special Operations Group had a pattern of deficiencies from poor management of conflicts of interests to lack of thorough oversight