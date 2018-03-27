Driver derailed Vic tram while sleeping

A tram driver who crashed through a bus shelter and hit a fire hydrant in Melbourne's northwest overnight has told police he fell asleep.

The 49-year-old nodded off as his tram quickly approached an intersection on Maribyrnong Road at Ascot Vale and derailed about 12.20am on Tuesday.

The tram slammed into a bus shelter and hit a fire hydrant before settling on a footpath.

"Unfortunately, the tram driver has admitted to falling asleep at the wheel of the tram," Sergeant Jason Doyle told reporters.

"He's obviously approached (the intersection) at a speed that's not able to handle the track."

It was unclear if the driver would be charged with careless driving, police said.

"People often use it (falling asleep) as a defence but it's not a blanket defence, but if they fall asleep it makes it difficult," Sgt Doyle said of the potential to lay charges.

The driver has been stood down as Yarra Trams conduct a separate investigation.

He was the only person on board and wasn't injured, but the accident caused major traffic delays for peak-hour commuters.

A massive tow truck was sent to re-rail the tram, which was eventually towed to Essendon depot about 7.30am. Ascot Vale Road re-opened a short time later.

"The take-home message is no matter what you're driving, don't drive tired," Sgt Doyle said.