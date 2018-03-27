Journalist to be questioned over Pell case

An investigative journalist who wrote about Cardinal George Pell will be questioned by lawyers as Australia's highest-ranked Catholic fights historical sex offence charges.

Louise Milligan is scheduled to give evidence at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday as Pell, 76, returns for the final week of a committal hearing that will determine if he stands trial.

Prosecutors are also expected to withdraw several charges against Pell because the complainant is too ill to testify.

The cardinal has been charged with historical sex offences against multiple complainants.

The court has not released details of the charges.

The defence has already cross-examined several witnesses about alleged incidents at a swimming pool, a cinema, a lake in rural Victoria, and a church.

On Tuesday it's expected the defence will question Ms Milligan about her interactions with some of Pell's accusers and their allegations.

Some of Ms Milligan's notes were obtained by the defence under subpoena prior to the committal hearing.

Several witnesses have also referred to the journalist while being cross-examined.

More than 25 people have given evidence in open court since Pell's pre-trial hearing began on March 5.

The first five-and-a-half days of the hearing were held in a closed court while complainants gave evidence, as required by law in sex offence cases.

The hearing is scheduled to finish on Thursday with magistrate Belinda Wallington reserving her decision.