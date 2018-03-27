Ex-Tiger King back in court over extortion

Former Richmond footballer Jake King is expected to make a deal with prosecutors over an alleged extortion attempt when he faces court in Melbourne.

The ex-AFL player allegedly threatened to shoot and break the legs of Tony Mokdissi and those of his family if he did not cough up $150,000.

King was charged with extortion and making threats to kill over the alleged incident in May 2017.

It's understood Mr Mokdissi is a business partner of King's former Tigers teammate Tyrone Vickery, who owns Hawthorn East restaurant Fat Monkey.

King, 34, is also charged with two counts of possessing steroids.

He is due to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday and is expected to plead guilty to some charges.

At the last appearance, lawyer Geoffrey Steward said King was set to make a deal with prosecutors, who may withdraw some charges.

The former forward, nicknamed "Push-up King", retired from professional football in July 2014 and runs a tattoo parlour in South Melbourne with former bikie Toby Mitchell.