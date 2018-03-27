Vic drug law reform report set for release

Drug dependency should be treated as a health issue rather than a crime by Victorian authorities, a new report is expected to recommend.

Parliament's drug law reform inquiry will release its report to parliament on Tuesday, pointing to a need to overhaul the social approach in the fight against drug use.

AAP understands the report will make more than 50 recommendations, calling for systematic changes to the way the state deals with drug use, including using pill testing as an early warning system and treating dependency as a symptom of mental health, social and trauma issues.

President of the Australian Drug Law Reform Foundation, Alex Wodak, will be quoted in the report and present in parliament when it is tabled.

"Our efforts to date have been a miserable failure. We've relied almost exclusively on efforts to cut the supply of drugs, probably well intentioned, but the market force is very powerful," Dr Wodak told AAP.

"The next step has to be redefining the drugs problem as a health and social issue."

Dr Wodak is a director of the Alcohol and Drug Service at Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital and helped establish a needle syringe program in 1986 and medically-supervised injecting centre in 1999.

It was important the committee was made of members across both houses of parliament and parties, and went out of its way to get first-hand experiences of reforms elsewhere, he noted.