Vic must build East West link: report

Melbourne must start a version of the axed East West Link road in the next five years or face rising congestion, a federal body warns, but the state government isn't biting.

Infrastructure Australia also says Melbourne needs greater investment in rail to handle the extra 2.8 million people forecast to live in Melbourne by 2046.

"Infrastructure Australia has identified increasing capacity on Melbourne's rail network as a high priority for the next wave of infrastructure investment in Victoria," chief executive Philip Davies said on Monday.

The report also listed a connection between the Eastern Freeway and CityLink in the next five years as one of three high priorities for Victoria.

The Labor government in 2014 ripped up a $1 billion contract to build the East West Link, which would have connected those freeways, with the cost borne by the public purse.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday repeated the government's mantra that the road would not be built, saying he's not seen a version of East West that stack up for Victorians.

"I do find it a little hard to take (Infrastructure Australia) particularly seriously when the fastest growing state in our nation is recommended to receive support for 13 projects and NSW is recommended to receive support for, I think, 33," he told reporters.

The report did not assess the under-construction West Gate Tunnel project, because the Victorian government did not submit all the requested details before deciding to build it in partnership with toll giant Transurban, without federal help.

Infrastructure Australia also called for significant public transport to be built at Fisherman's Bend, which is an area the size of Melbourne's CBD that has been slated for major development.

"Increasing public transport capacity to the area would address a significant emerging capacity shortfall and enable full development of the site," Mr Davies said.

NSW has 11 high-priority initiatives listed in the report, compared to three in Victoria.

The Victorian government says the state gets just nine per cent of federal infrastructure funding, while NSW gets 45 per cent.