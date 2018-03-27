Vic parliament returns after rorts report

Political parties of all stripes have been put on notice - they too could be sent to Victoria's Ombudsman over questionable practices, says the state's Attorney General.

The coalition opposition and Greens are threatening to send the Labor government to parliamentary committees for further investigation into the $388,000 rorts-for-votes scandal.

"If the Liberals, Nationals and Greens have nothing to hide, they ought to submit themselves to the same process that we submitted ourselves to," Mr Pakula told reporters at parliament on Tuesday.

Mr Pakula said the legal challenges the Ombudsman and government went through over the legality of her investigation, because it was a referral from the upper house, meant anyone could be referred.

"That means it would be open to the government to make references in the lower house," he said.

"I'm not saying we're going to do that, but let's be very clear, all of those powers have been clarified and there's a whole lot of matters that the Liberal Party and (opposition leader Matthew Guy) have never had subject to investigation.

"I simply make the point of what's good for the goose is good for the gander."

The Andrews government is facing its first day in parliament since ombudsman Deborah Glass revealed the party's systematic misuse of $388,000 of public money to partially fund campaigning during the 2014 election.

Her report released last week found 21 past and present Labor MPs breached parliamentary guidelines by approving electoral officer time sheets when the staff were instead working on campaigns in other seats.

However, she also found that MPs who participated believed it was within the rules.

The opposition has already circulated terms of reference for an upper house select committee to further investigate, after Ms Glass referenced "gaps" in her report, because the entire lower house did not talk to her.

"The public have a right to know exactly how much has been rorted by the government," Mr Guy told reporters at parliament.

"Come clean or it will be solved the hard way and that will be an inquiry which people will be subpoenaed and evidence will be required."

Mr Andrews has since apologised for the scheme and Labor has repaid the money.

The Greens want to send the matter to a privileges committee, fine still-serving MPs named in the report, have Mr Andrews apologise to parliament, and for Labor to pay a $100,000 fine and cover the costs of the ombudsman.