Child sexually assaulted in NT community

A child has allegedly been sexually assaulted in a remote Northern Territory community.

A young person is in police custody over the incident at Ali Curung, with News Corp reporting the alleged victim is a four-year-old boy.

In a statement on Monday, NT police said its child abuse task force was investigating and no one else was being sought over the alleged attack.

Opposition Leader Gary Higgins called on the government to do more to solve the "child protection crisis" faced by some communities.

"The Territory's children are some of the nation's most vulnerable people, it is paramount that the safety of Territory children is at the core of all decision making, irrespective of cultural beliefs," he said.

Last month, a 24-year-old man was charged with sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl at Tennant Creek.