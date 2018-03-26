Zero net carbon homes to rise in Melbourne

A call has gone out for environmentally-aware builders wanting to join a low-carbon revolution on Melbourne's outskirts.

A plan driven by Sustainability Victoria, a state government authority, seeks to sign up three domestic construction companies to build zero net-carbon homes as part of a $2.18 million pilot program.

A zero net carbon home - or a building will zero or very low carbon emissions, could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about six tonnes a year, up to half of a standard home.

Builders will design, develop and market the environmentally-friendly homes for sale in Melbourne's growth areas and at Geelong.

The successful builders - to be announced in June - will have to be able to build at least 200 homes a year and work in the program's designated suburbs.

About two million such homes are to be built in Victoria by 2050, the authority said.