Murdered Vic mum's sons want new inquest

The sons of a Melbourne woman murdered in her bookshop are hoping to discover the truth of who killed her as a judge considers re-opening an inquest into the cold case.

Supreme Court Justice Richard Niall is considering an application to set aside the findings of an earlier, inconclusive inquest into the 1980 murder of 38-year-old Maria James.

Ms James was stabbed 68 times at her bookshop in Thornbury and her murder was never solved.

However, last year Victoria Police admitted they bungled an aspect of the investigation.

Detectives thought they had a DNA profile of the killer from a bloody pillow case, using it to rule out suspects.

But the pillow case was actually from another crime scene and put on the James file by mistake, possibly decades ago.

Now the victim's sons, Mark and Adam James, are seeking a fresh investigation into the crime through a coronial inquest.

"The new facts and circumstances that have emerged over the past couple of years definitely warrant an investigation," Mark James told reporters on Monday.

"Something's not right. And an inquest should be able to bring out those facts and get some answers as to what actually transpired."

The brothers attended a Supreme Court hearing on Monday after they applied to State Coroner Sara Hinchey to reopen the inquest in light of new evidence.

After listening to legal arguments, Justice Niall will now consider whether the coroner has the power to set aside the old findings and open a new inquest.

The brothers had hoped a new inquest would come sooner but they are willing to see the long process through to get answers.

"It hasn't been easy. There have been hurdles to get over and it's really taking a toll on my brother and myself," Mark said outside court.

"But we are going to press on to the conclusion.

"If we get our answer in the end, which we should, it's all going to have been worth it."

The pillowcase DNA was used to rule out Catholic priest Anthony Bongiorno as the killer.

The James brothers have long thought Bongiorno, who has since died, was a suspect because he had abused Adam as a child.

Adam, who was 11 when his mum was stabbed to death, detailed his abuse to an ABC podcast looking into the case.

At a later date, Justice Niall will deliver his ruling on the James brothers' application to re-open the inquest.