Woman lit Vic fires at night, court told

Police used a secret tracking device to catch a woman who lit fires in rural Victoria under the cover of night.

Julie Thumpston, 53, waited until it was dark before using a lighter, matches and pieces of paper to ignite 14 blazes near roads at Tatura and Mooroopna in 2014 and 2015.

The Benalla woman, who is intellectually disabled, was arrested after police placed a device on her car which showed her stopping at the scene of some fires, the County Court of Victoria was told on Monday.

None of the fires caused significant damage, but they would have generated "a great deal" of concern among locals, Judge Geoffrey Chettle said.

"There's somebody running around lighting fires," he said.

Most of the fires were lit near an orchard at Tatura, crown prosecutor Anne Hassan said.

Thumpston and her partner, who has since died, were friends with an orchard manager for years, but they fell out mid-2013.

Police approached Thumpston at one blaze and she denied any knowledge before later claiming the fire started when she threw out a half-smoked cigarette.

A wad of partially burnt paper was found at the scene and the officers uncovered a lighter, matches, toilet paper, beanies and gloves when they searched Thumpston's car.

Members of the Country Fire Authority who responded to the fires reported sleepless nights as they waited for their pager to alert them to further blazes.

"The frequency and number of calls ... made it increasingly difficult for members and their families," Mooroopna brigade captain Ray Stockwell wrote in a statement to the court.

"Tired and stressed members were struggling at work."

Defence barrister David Gibson conceded Thumpston's actions were "troubling".

Thumpston, who has an IQ of 67, had lived a life of "extreme social deprivation and trauma" including the death of both parents when she was two and her husband's drowning, he told the court.

"She is someone who is utterly alone," Mr Gibson said.

Thumpston has already served 88 days in custody and Judge Chettle plans to hand her a community corrections order when he sentences her on April 10.

Ms Thumpston, who is on bail, has pleaded guilty to nine counts of intentionally causing a bushfire.