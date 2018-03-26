News

SA cameramen 'searched for 90 mins' to catch Bancroft
How eagle-eyed cameraman caught Aussie cricketers cheating

Police hunting failed Melbourne carjacker

AAP /

A man with a birthmark below his eye is wanted by police over an attempted carjacking in Melbourne's inner north.

Police have been told the man jumped in front of a car in Mitchell Street, Northcote, about 6.15pm on March 19, demanding the man and woman inside get out, before opening the driver's door.

The pair managed to drive away from the man, described as Caucasian, in his late 30s, between 176cm-179cm tall and of solid build. He was unshaven with shaved light brown hair and a small birth mark on his cheek.

