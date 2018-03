The first snow of autumn is falling on Victoria's alps after a cold front passed across the state overnight.

Falls Creek, Mount Hotham and Mount Buller all received dustings as the weather plummeted to about minus three degrees on Monday morning, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

"It's the first snow for autumn at the alpine resorts, and it's the coldest it's been up there since early November," forecaster Rod Dickson told AAP.