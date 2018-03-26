Drug fight needs health focus: Vic report

Victoria needs to overhaul its fight against drug use, focusing more on health rather than criminality, a new report will recommend.

Parliament's drug law reform inquiry will release its report when parliament resumes on Tuesday.

AAP understands the report will make more than 50 recommendations, calling for systematic changes to the way the state deals with drug use, including using pill testing as an early warning system and treating dependency as a symptom of mental health, social and trauma issues.

President of the Australian Drug Law Reform Foundation, Alex Wodak, will be quoted in the report and present in parliament when it is tabled.

"Our efforts to date have been a miserable failure, we've relied almost exclusively on efforts to cut the supply of drugs, probably well intentioned, but the market force is very powerful," Dr Wodak told AAP.

"The next step has to be redefining the drugs problem as a health and social issue."

Dr Wodak is a director of the Alcohol and Drug Service at Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital and helped establish the needle syringe program in 1986 and medically supervised injecting centre in 1999.

He noted those measures were at the time were deemed "quite radical" but "now of course they're part of the furniture" and reforms do get embraced by communities.

Dr Wodak said it was important the committee was made of members across both houses of parliament and parties, and went out of its way to get first-hand experiences of reforms elsewhere.

"We have to recognise that politicians from all parties find this issue very difficult and having a focus on this issue, we do get somewhere," he said.

The fact the Andrews government had changed its stance on voluntary assisted dying and an injection centre gave hope to some recommendations being enacted.

According to the Herald Sun, some of the recommendations include widening substances included in drug-driving laws and a review of sniffer dogs at music festivals.

Police Minister Lisa Neville on Monday said she could not comment on a report that had not yet been tabled but police sniffer dogs played an important role in hampering drug dealing.

Opposition health spokeswoman Mary Wooldridge said the increase in drug use was a "great concern" and recommendations on how to address the issue were always welcome.