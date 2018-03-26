Three arrests after Melbourne street fight

Three men have been arrested over a fight in Melbourne in which one of the men was armed with a gun.

Police believe four men were involved in a fight on Chapel Street near Malvern Road in South Yarra, about 4.30am on Monday.

It is alleged one of the men was armed with a gun but no one was injured.

Three men involved were arrested in a car a short time later and police say they found a hand gun under the car.

It is not known whether any shots were fired during the fight.

The trio are being interviewed.