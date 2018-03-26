Man wanted over Melbourne sexual assault

A man with a distinctive gait who stalked a woman before sexually assaulting her in Melbourne's inner-north is being hunted by police.

The 25-year-old woman was attacked by the man while walking on Swanston Street at Carlton about 10.15pm on February 3.

The woman told police he followed her for several blocks before the assault, near the intersection of Lynch Street and Swanston Street.

During the assault, the woman screamed at the man who then ran away.

Police on Monday released CCTV footage of the man they wish to speak to.

He is described as Caucasian, between 25-35, 180cm tall with a medium build and brown hair.

He was wearing a dark-blue button up shirt, light-coloured jeans and dark shoes and investigators believe he may have a distinctive gait.