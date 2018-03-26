Ex-stripper in Vic court accused of murder

A former Melbourne stripper accused of killing her fiance more than a decade ago is set to return to court.

Robyn Lindholm is charged with the murder of 38-year-old George Teazis, also known as George Templeton, who was last seen in May 2005.

Mr Teazis disappeared from a Reservoir home the pair shared with his teenage son, and his body has never been found.

It's alleged Lindholm murdered him and in 2017 she was ordered to stand trial for the crime.

She is due to face the Supreme Court for a mention on Monday ahead of her murder trial, which is scheduled for April.