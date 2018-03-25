Vic mistaken identity killers still loose

The killers of a 22-year-old Melbourne man are still on the loose, nearly a year after what police believe was a case of mistaken identity linked to bikies.

Muhamed Yucel was one of seven men in a Church Road, Keysborough, garage and went to leave about 9.55pm on May 2, 2017, when shots were fired at the property.

He was fatally hit in the chest and two others, aged 22 and 23, suffered single gunshot wounds.

Homicide Squad investigators are still searching for those responsible and believe the shooters were linked to an outlaw motorcycle gang and targeted the wrong property.

"For a family to lose their son in circumstances such as this is absolutely horrific," Detective Inspector Tim Day said in a statement.

"I can't begin to imagine how tough these past 11 months have been for them."

A dark coloured 4WD or similar type vehicle was seen leaving the scene and it's unknown how many people were in the car at the time.

Another property on Church Street was raided on May 26, 2017, by detectives from the anti-bikie squad Echo Taskforce and a 26-year-old Keysborough man was charged with a range of drug and firearm offences.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au