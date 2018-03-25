Australians, start with a few steps: PM

It's time to pound the pavement, Australia.

That's the message from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as he launches the 'One Million Steps' campaign, a partnership with the Heart Foundation aimed at getting people moving.

"Walking for an average of 30 minutes a day can lower the risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes by a third," Mr Turnbull said in a statement on Sunday.

"I encourage all Australians to join us and start with a few steps, because those few can quickly turn into one million, and a much healthier, more active future for us all."

Inactivity can shorten a person's life span by up to five years, according to the Heart Foundation.

Walking is an easy, fun and free way to get moving, and it's also beneficial for the brain, the foundation's CEO Adjunct Professor John Kelly said.

"Being active through activities such as walking improves self-esteem, alertness, mood and sleep quality, and it reduces stress, anxiety and fatigue," he said.

"It can be as easy as getting off the bus two stops early, parking further away from the office, or changing your usual walking route to explore different areas of your neighbourhood."

Participants in the prime minister's campaign can download an app to count their steps and will be given 20 weeks to walk toward the target of one million.

WHY IT'S TIME TO STEP IT UP

* More than half of Australian adults are so inactive their health is at risk

* Inactivity increases the risk of cancer, heart disease and stroke

* Active people are less likely to become depressed

* Walking can be social, improving psychological wellbeing

* It can also reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

(Source: Heart Foundation)