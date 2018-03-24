Ban on booze advertising near Vic schools

The state government will move to ban alcohol advertising near Victorian schools.

Ads for alcohol would have to be at least 150m away from schools under reforms to be announced on Sunday.

Minister for Gaming and Liquor Regulation Marlene Kairouz says the measure will better protect kids.

"Kids shouldn't be encouraged to drink on the way to class every day, that's why we're banning alcohol advertising near schools," she said in a statement.

The measure is part of a series of reforms to the Liquor Control Reform Act.

Other amendments aimed at protecting kids include the removal of a loophole allowing minors to be served alcohol with a meal when they're with a parent.

Delivery drivers will have to check identification before leaving alcohol with someone who looks underage, with fines of more than $19,000 to be introduced for the delivery of alcohol to a minor.

The reforms will also reduce red tape for businesses in relation to liquor licences, Ms Kairouz says.

Consumers will be allowed take home unfinished open bottles of liquor from cafes and restaurants.