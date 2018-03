A pilot has escaped without injury after his plane overshot a runway in Victoria and ploughed into an embankment before coming to rest on a farm fence.

The 63-year-old man was flying solo from Sydney in his twin-engine Cessna plane when the crash landing happened at Lilydale Airport in Yering just before 1pm on Saturday, police said.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is gathering information about the incident, a spokeswoman told AAP.