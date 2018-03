Residents have been evacuated from a four-storey apartment block in Melbourne due to smoke from a fire in a nearby abandoned warehouse.

The blaze, which started on Saturday afternoon, has also led to road closures around Dawson Street in Brunswick as fire crews work on the site, with police and paramedics also at the scene.

Fire crews initially battled to gain access to the three-storey brick and tin warehouse and are expected to be there for a lengthy period of time.