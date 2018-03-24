More Victorians die in older cars: TAC

Victorians are twice as likely to be killed in a car crash if they're inside a vehicle that was built more than 10 years ago, new research shows.

A study by the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) also reveals about 70 per cent of all drivers and passengers killed on Victorian roads in the past five years were in cars more than a decade old.

This is partly because modern safety features, like autonomous emergency braking and side airbags, are less common in older cars, researchers say.

TAC's road safety director Samantha Cockfield believes the study shows the importance of reducing the average age of all cars in Victoria.

"Older vehicles are less likely to have some of these safety technologies, meaning they pose a higher risk of being in a crash and provide less protection," she said on Saturday.

"These safety technologies can be the difference between a fright and a fatality."

Ms Cockfield urged anyone buying a car, whether its new or used, to think hard about its safety credentials.

And she said Victorians don't have to splash out on a flash brand to get a safe ride.

"Safety doesn't mean buying a new luxury car," she said.

"There are plenty of safe options out there that suit all budgets."

About 42 per cent of all 4.6 million vehicles registered in Victoria were built more than 10 years ago, TAC said.

The RACV has also called on Victorians to put safety first when buying a car, and urged people to choose one with reverse automatic emergency braking.

Cars with reverse AEB will use sensors to spot hazards while reversing and automatically apply the brakes, reducing collisions with vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.