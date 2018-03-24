Homeless shelters get funding boost in Tas

Homeless people in Tasmania will have more beds and accommodation options this winter thanks to a funding package of nearly $500,000 from the state government.

The money will go towards a mix of cabins and motel-style accommodation for Tasmanians most in need over the cold winter months, including 15 new beds at the Hobart Women's Shelter.

The funding was announced on Saturday and comes after the recent Tasmanian Housing Summit, which was partly prompted by homeless people camping at the Hobart Showgrounds.