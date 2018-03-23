Pool hall attack like 'A Clockwork Orange'

A violent assault at a Melbourne pool hall has reminded a judge of a scene from the cult film A Clockwork Orange.

Gapo Brown punched, kicked and stomped on Ignjat Filopovic before slamming him in the face with a metal stool at Bar Eight at Bundoora in November 2016.

Brown, 24, was jailed in the County Court on Friday after the concreter pleaded guilty to intentionally causing serious injury and affray.

Judge Frances Hogan said the "grotesquely" violent attack, initiated by Brown but committed in company with friends, was captured on CCTV cameras.

"It makes for nauseating viewing, reminiscent of a scene from the film A Clockwork Orange," she said.

"Your victim was on the floor, totally vulnerable, and you and your associates laid into him.

"He may have already been unconscious before you smashed his face using the stool as a weapon.

"It was fast, brutal, relentless and at least three against one while it lasted."

Judge Hogan said Brown, a powerfully-built man, lifted the metal stool high above his head and slammed it down on the victim's face.

Mr Filopovic, a father of two, suffered multiple facial fractures and permanent scarring in the attack, requiring two rounds of surgery.

"It is fortunate that injuries of even greater seriousness, such as brain injury, did not eventuate," she said.

The judge said the community needed to know that senseless acts of violence required a "stern punishment", as she jailed Brown for at least five years.

Brown told police he could barely remember the attack as he had been drinking heavily that night.

Before throwing the first punch, he approached Mr Filopovic and asked him: "You want to f*** with my boys?"

The judge said Brown was an "unsophisticated" man with some history of violent offending, and had alcohol and anger management issues.

Two co-accused, Matthew Cavalieri and Anthony Karas, both 27, received community corrections orders for their lesser involvement in the assault.