Company fined $380k over Vic pit collapse

A structural engineering firm and its director have together been fined $480,000 over a pit collapse in Melbourne which left homes teetering on the edge of a 10-metre drop.

AM Design & Construction Pty Ltd was fined $380,000, and its engineer and sole director Aldo DiTonto $100,000, in the County Court on Friday after both pleaded guilty to breaching occupational health and safety laws.

The charges were sparked by the double collapse over two nights in July 2015 of an excavation at a Mount Waverley development, for which the company completed structural drawings.

This led to the evacuation of two nearby townhouses, WorkSafe Victoria said in a statement.

It added the court was told AM Design's drawings failed to include an appropriate site retention system, which left people in or near the pit at risk of serious injury or death.

"It is just so fortunate that there were no workers on site at the time of the collapse and that the homes that were evacuated did not fall into the pit," WorkSafe spokesman Paul Fowler said in a statement.

Another engineering company which certified the structural drawings and a building company was due to stand trial in 2019 over the collapses, WorkSafe added.