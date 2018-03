A doctor has helped police rescue a missing woman stranded in a creek in Melbourne's east.

Dr Andrew Slack on Friday found 68-year-old Maureen Van Deuren, reported missing at Scoresby a day earlier, after she slipped and fell into a nearby part of Dandenong Creek.

The doctor and his family began searching for Ms Van Deuren after hearing a police helicopter and checking a local police Facebook page and later helped officers free her from the creek.