Vic trio to stand trial for terrorism

Three men will stand trial on terrorism charges after denying they firebombed an Islamic prayer centre in Melbourne during an alleged ISIS-inspired attack.

The trio, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Melbourne Magistrates Court this week for a pre-trial committal hearing after they allegedly destroyed Fawkner's Imam Ali Islamic Centre for ideological reasons.

According to court documents, the men caused $1.59 million worth of damage, including more than $93,000 in demolition costs, using petrol and tyres to start the blazes.

The documents claim the men are Sunni Muslims and acted to intimate members of the prayer centre, who are from the minority Shi'ite group.

The court was told two of the men visited the centre in the early hours of November 25, 2016, one of the men carrying a hammer and another carrying a small drum.

It's alleged they poured accelerant on a rug and a decorative flag pulled from the wall, starting two fires that later self-extinguished.

Police claim that having failed to destroy the centre on that occasion, the pair returned with a third man in the early hours of December 11, carrying a 20-litre drum full of petrol and starting a fire by pouring the fuel on car tyres.

It's also alleged one of the men used black spray paint to write "The Islamic State" on the outside of the centre, but made a spelling mistake and instead wrote "the state the Islam".

A translator told the court it was unlikely that a native Arabic speaker would have made such a mistake.

It's claimed each of the men had a "significant collection" of ISIS-related and anti-Shia materials.

It's alleged the men looked up ISIS-related material before the act, including for "ISIS burning man alive" and after the firebombing, searched the internet for news stories about fire.

According to court documents, one of the men had images on his phone of ISIS members, the ISIS flag, pictures of terrorist acts and an image with the quote "The rafidah (derogatory term used to describe Shia Muslims) are a disease which cannot be cured except with the sword".

The trio is expected to face a Supreme Court trial later this year.