An off-duty policeman has blown almost three times the legal alcohol limit after crashing into two cars in Melbourne's west.

The constable, from the northwest metro region, veered onto the wrong side of the road at Rockbank about 9.30pm on Thursday and collided with two cars, sending two people to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The officer was taken to a police station where he returned a reading of 0.138 and is expected to be charged on summons.