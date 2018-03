A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his partner and another woman in country Victoria.

It is alleged the 54-year-old stabbed his partner, 57, and a 35-year-old woman after a fight broke out at a Morwell home on Wednesday morning.

Police on Friday charged the man with attempted murder, intentionally causing injury and other assault offences and he was remanded to appear at the Heidelberg Magistrates Court on Monday.