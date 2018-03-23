Biologists to talk in Vic murder case

Biologists will give evidence in the case of three people accused of murdering a Victorian father whose body was found in a shallow grave on the Mornington Peninsula.

Brendan McDowall, 51, Shane Heiberg, 34, and Natalie Dalton, 36, are charged with murdering 39-year-old father Jade Goodwin at Hastings in October.

About five days after the alleged murder Mr Goodwin's body was found buried in a shallow grave at a Tyabb property.

The accused trio on Friday faced Melbourne Magistrates Court, which was told several scientists are expected to give evidence at a pre-trial hearing in June.

"There's a fingerprint witness. There are a number of biologists," Dalton's lawyer Justin Willee said.

Dalton's case was "vastly" different to her co-accused because it involved a sexual assault allegation, the details of which were not discussed, the barrister added.

"There is a witness to that alleged assault," Mr Willee said.

The comments about the alleged assault sparked a fiery scene in court.

A woman in the public gallery stood up, swore at Mr Willee and stormed out.

"You're a f****** liar," the woman said as she left.

When Heiberg and McDowall faced court in November, shortly after their arrest, they both had injuries.

Heiberg had a bandaged right arm, while McDowall was said to have a broken finger and a ruptured bicep.

Dalton, McDowall and Heiberg will return to court for a committal hearing on June 13 to determine if there is enough evidence to send them to trial.