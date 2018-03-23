Vic powerlines to be assessed after fires

Powerlines in Victoria's east will be inspected to mitigate bushfire risk following devastating blazes in other parts of the state.

Energy network operator AusNet on Friday said it would next week begin helicopter inspections of high-voltage powerlines around Traralgon, Hazelwood North, Bairnsdale, Bruthen, Nowa Nowa, Newmerella, Cann River and Ensay.

Aerial photographs will be examined to see if maintenance is needed to mitigate the risk of bushfires.

It follows a series of devastating bush and grass fires in the state's southwest over the weekend which destroyed at least 26 homes, 63 sheds and thousands of livestock.

The extent of damage continues to be assessed.

Four of the fires - at Gazette, Terang, Garvoc and Gnotuk - were sparked by falling or clashing powerlines amid high winds on Saturday night.

AusNet does not own those powerlines.

On Thursday, one person was hospitalised and others were evacuated at Cobrico over toxic smoke from nearby peat fires.

They are made up of partially-decayed vegetation and can produce stinking and irritating gases, with people suffering heart or lung conditions particularly vulnerable.