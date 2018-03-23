Vic police probe dog squad death, illness

One Victoria Police canine is dead and eight others are sick, with dodgy dog food under investigation as the possible culprit.

One of the dog squad pooches had to be euthanased as the force, specialist vets and Melbourne University probe the cause of the spate of megaesophagus cases - an enlargement of the oesophagus.

The condition first emerged in December and several possible causes have already been ruled out.

"At this stage, we're told there was a number of common factors which we are looking at," squad Inspector Jon Woodyatt told 3AW Radio on Friday.

"One of them does include the food that we're feeding the dogs."

It is "extremely rare and unheard of in veterinary circles" for a group of dogs from the same area to fall ill, a police statement read, especially across the force's two breeds, German shepherds and labradors.