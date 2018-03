A person is "extremely lucky" to be alive after a fire at a backyard bungalow in Melbourne's north.

The occupant of the bungalow in Coburg woke to find the base of their bed on fire early on Friday. It's believed the heater had been placed too close to the bed.

"There were no working smoke alarms and the occupant is extremely lucky to be alive," the MFB said in a statement, adding that damage was contained to the bungalow.