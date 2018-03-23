Three charged after Geelong cannabis find

Four people have been arrested after search warrants executed in Geelong allegedly turned up 300 cannabis plants.

The warrants were executed at residences in Norlane, Winchelsea and Teesdale about 10.30am on Thursday.

Three men aged 60, 39 and 36 were charged with trafficking a commercial quantity of a drug of dependence, theft and drug-related offences.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at the Geelong Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

A 60-year-old woman was released pending further inquiries.