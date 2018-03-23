Sailors stretch legs as ship docks in Vic

Hundreds of sea-weary sailors have descended on Melbourne as Australia's largest warship made a homecoming, of sorts.

The HMAS Adelaide docked at Port Melbourne's station pier on Friday in her maiden return to the city since being assembled at Williamstown.

The reason for the Sydney-based frigate's return is two-fold; resupplying the vessel, while giving its occupants the chance to stretch their sea legs.

The crew is supposedly "excited" for an event-packed Melbourne pit stop with the Formula One Grand Prix, AFL round one and International Flower and Garden Show in full swing.

"Adelaide's 400-strong crew have been working hard in various exercises and so will enjoy a well-deserved break during the Formula One weekend," Captain Jonathan Earley said.

More than 100 ground vehicles, up to 18 helicopters and 1000-plus troops can be transported on board the giant warship.

While the public won't be able to step foot onboard the 230-metre HMAS Adelaide, she can be waved goodbye on Sunday as she heads to the east coast for training exercises.