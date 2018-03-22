Second man dead after Vic trench collapse

A second man is dead after a trench collapse at a Victorian building site.

Jack Brownlee, 21, died at the Royal Melbourne Hospital on Thursday morning, the day after he was rescued from the hole at Ballarat.

Another man, aged 34 and also trapped in the incident, died at the scene on Wednesday morning. He has not been named.

Mr Brownlee's family and friends released a statement paying tribute to their son, brother and best mate.

"Rest in Peace Jacky Boy Brownlee, king of the jungle ... you will never be forgotten mate," the statement released on social media read.

The family also thanked Royal Melbourne Hospital staff for caring for Mr Brownlee.

"We ... know that what could be done was done to get our boy back up and running," they said.

WorkSafe spokesman Paul Fowler said it was a "terrible tragedy" and his thoughts were with the family and friends of the men.

"Trenches are an inherently dangerous work environment," he said in a statement.

"They can and sometimes do collapse with catastrophic consequences, which is why it is so important that employers and contractors ensure that all necessary safety precautions are in place."

Seven people have died on Victorian worksites in 2018 - one more than the same time in 2017.

WorkSafe Victoria and police are investigating the incident.