Three men have been charged with burglary after hair straighteners and other products were allegedly stolen from multiple Melbourne hair salons.

The trio, aged between 24 and 38, have been charged with burglary and theft-related offences, with one copping an extra charge for assault-related offences.

The men allegedly were involved in three burglaries overnight on Thursday in Melbourne's southeast.

All three have been remanded to appear at Frankston Magistrates' Court on Friday.