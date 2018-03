A woman has been charged after a taxi driver was stabbed in the back in Melbourne's north.

Police say the 35-year-old driver from Thomastown, had picked up three women in Lalor about 2.30am on Wednesday but they refused to pay the fare and attacked him.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested later on Wednesday and charged with intentionally causing injury and other assault offences and remanded to appear at the Heidelberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.