Witnesses to be questioned on George Pell

More witnesses will be asked about their interactions with Cardinal George Pell as he fights charges of historical sex offences before a Melbourne court.

Thursday marks the 11th day Pell will appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court for a committal hearing over multiple historical sex offences involving multiple complainants.

The four-week hearing before Magistrate Belinda Wallington will determine if Australia's highest-ranked Catholic will stand trial.

The court has not realeased details about the charges.

The pre-trial hearing began on March 5 but was closed to the public for several days as the complainants gave evidence, as required by law in sex offence cases in Victoria.

On Wednesday a witness described Pell as a bully, but said he never saw Australia's highest-ranked Catholic assault anyone.

The defence also asked the court for help from ABC investigative journalist Louise Milligan to decipher notes she had made about Pell's accusers.

Robert Richter QC said the defence could not understand the subpoenaed shorthand notes they had received from the journalist, and asked Magistrate Wallington to intervene.