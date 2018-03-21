Murdered Vic man linked to sex business

A murder victim was running a sex "massage" business from his home and had at least $5000 in his bag the night he was killed, a Melbourne court has heard.

Lawrence Michael Duca and Abelardo Ramos faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a pre-trial committal hearing over the murder of The Phuong Vuong.

Mr Vuong, 49, was found dead on June 26 at his Deer Park home from which he ran a sewing business.

It is alleged he was murdered 10 days earlier.

Four shots were allegedly found at the house along with a shotgun pellet beside the dead man's foot.

Huey Nguyen told the court on Wednesday his close friend, whom he met at the Crown Casino at least 15 years ago, was also running a sex business from his home since at least 2007.

Mr Nguyen said his friend employed Western and Latina people to "service" his high-end male and female clients - judges, doctors and lawyers from overseas.

Mr Nguyen said he helped find "a particular type of person" as workers for Mr Vuong's sex business.

Mr Nguyen also said many people in their local Vietnamese community took part in a "Hui scheme" - an informal savings club where a group of people collectively joined money and then bid for the monthly "pot".

Mr Vuong's hairdresser and friend Thi Vu Ho Nguyen told the court that on the night of his death, he had a bag of $100 notes after she repaid a loan to him.

"On the night he was killed, he had in his bag $5000 that I paid him back," Ms Nguyen said via an interpreter.

She said Mr Vuong asked a woman to store stashes of cash for him outside his home, as he was afraid a burglar would steal it.

Ms Nguyen said she wasn't aware the massage business also had a "sexual part".

The matter was adjourned and will return to the court on April 12.